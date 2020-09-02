Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 113.60 ($1.48).

HMSO has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 65 ($0.85) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 25th. HSBC lowered shares of Hammerson to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 83 ($1.08) to GBX 52 ($0.68) in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Hammerson to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

In other Hammerson news, insider Desmond (Des) de Beer acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £156,000 ($203,841.63).

Shares of Hammerson stock opened at GBX 45 ($0.59) on Wednesday. Hammerson has a 52-week low of GBX 39.57 ($0.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 325.30 ($4.25). The stock has a market capitalization of $344.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 96.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.95, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.44.

About Hammerson

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

