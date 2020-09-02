Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

Hanover Insurance Group has increased its dividend payment by 30.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Hanover Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 32.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hanover Insurance Group to earn $8.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

NYSE:THG opened at $101.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.64. Hanover Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $75.11 and a 12 month high of $144.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hanover Insurance Group will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

