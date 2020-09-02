HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 202.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,185,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,526,000 after acquiring an additional 175,160 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 15.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,174,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,238 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,497,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,393,000 after acquiring an additional 42,298 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $723,683,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,673,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,354,000 after acquiring an additional 52,783 shares during the period. 68.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of HCA opened at $134.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09. HCA Healthcare Inc has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $151.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.15.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.72.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total value of $33,774.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,622.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $2,005,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,363 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.