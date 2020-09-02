Hiveterminal Token Trading Down 23.7% This Week (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $7,291.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00131981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00212145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.20 or 0.01610343 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000806 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00178578 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00172116 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token launched on July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net.

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

Hiveterminal Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

