Homeserve plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Homeserve plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HMSVF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Homeserve from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Homeserve from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of HMSVF opened at $17.70 on Friday. Homeserve has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.45.

About Homeserve

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology; and solution for the installation, repair, maintenance, and replacement of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

