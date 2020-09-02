HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,908 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in HP were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in HP by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in HP by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPQ. UBS Group upped their target price on HP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.64.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.33. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

