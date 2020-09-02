I/O Coin (IOC) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.01 Million

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $2.01 million and $40,022.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000944 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.89 or 0.00748256 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00010116 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006293 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00033303 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $132.73 or 0.01143057 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000112 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,371,767 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io.

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

