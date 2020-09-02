ICON Market Cap Reaches $323.58 Million (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, ICON has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00004946 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, Gate.io, COSS and HitBTC. ICON has a market cap of $323.58 million and approximately $103.18 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00131783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00215250 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $194.70 or 0.01676752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00028205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000830 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00177386 BTC.

ICON Profile

ICX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 854,431,005 coins and its circulating supply is 563,471,248 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Rfinex, DragonEX, Upbit, ABCC, Huobi, HitBTC, OOOBTC, Hotbit, Gate.io, Allbit, OKEx, COSS, Binance, Bithumb, IDEX, Bitbns and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

