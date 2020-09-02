Informa PLC (LON:INF) Receives GBX 655.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Informa PLC (LON:INF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 655.60 ($8.57).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INF shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target (down from GBX 700 ($9.15)) on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 559 ($7.30) to GBX 528 ($6.90) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 665 ($8.69) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of INF stock opened at GBX 391.20 ($5.11) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 406.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 476.87. Informa has a 1 year low of GBX 326.70 ($4.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 880.20 ($11.50).

In other news, insider John Rishton bought 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 470 ($6.14) per share, for a total transaction of £2,303 ($3,009.28). Also, insider Stephen A. Carter bought 362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.49) per share, for a total transaction of £1,799.14 ($2,350.90).

About Informa

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

