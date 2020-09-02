Insider Buying: SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) CFO Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) CFO Kyle Wailes bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $153,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SDC opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.71.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 37.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SDC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stephens began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the first quarter worth about $10,666,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SmileDirectClub by 40.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,895,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,197 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the second quarter worth about $14,709,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in SmileDirectClub by 10,028.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,838,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,995 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SmileDirectClub by 357.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,289,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,685 shares during the period. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

