Insider Selling: Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CFO Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $1,887,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Todd R. Morgenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Friday, August 21st, Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 35,963 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,229,934.60.

On Monday, June 22nd, Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 25,770 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $615,645.30.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $38.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a current ratio of 11.75. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.03 and a beta of 1.89. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $38.67.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.24. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 152.2% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on Pinterest from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Pinterest from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.62.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.