Insider Selling: Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) Chairman Sells 8,655 Shares of Stock

Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 8,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $406,958.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 220,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,381,310.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.08. Pra Group Inc has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.39.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.57. Pra Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pra Group Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRAA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Pra Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Pra Group from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pra Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Pra Group by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,697,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,330,000 after acquiring an additional 925,095 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pra Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,461,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,527,000 after acquiring an additional 90,177 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pra Group by 12,814.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,297,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,439 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pra Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 677,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,770,000 after acquiring an additional 95,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pra Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,438,000 after acquiring an additional 36,194 shares in the last quarter.

Pra Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

