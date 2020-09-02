Insider Selling: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP Sells 7,522 Shares of Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP Susan Morrison sold 7,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $857,508.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Susan Morrison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, Susan Morrison sold 20,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00.

On Friday, July 31st, Susan Morrison sold 50,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $5,429,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $116.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.18. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $116.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.80.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.21). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.51 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TNDM shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

