Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CFO Glynis Bryan Sells 2,500 Shares

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CFO Glynis Bryan sold 2,500 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total value of $149,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,601,778.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Glynis Bryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 11th, Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.71, for a total value of $283,550.00.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $59.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.01. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $73.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 30.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 18,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 52.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 24.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,052,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti initiated coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.63.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

