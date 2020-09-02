Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 265.1% during the second quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 212,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,464,000 after acquiring an additional 154,287 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 46.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 89.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 14,594 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,979,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,878,000 after buying an additional 146,264 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $209,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,291.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $4,193,328.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,575,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,469 shares of company stock valued at $15,979,493 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.21.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $106.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $106.63.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

