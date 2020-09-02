Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,351 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in Iron Mountain by 21.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,199,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,744,000 after buying an additional 6,201,614 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,266,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,870,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,798,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,939,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,159,000 after acquiring an additional 620,431 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,405 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $218,447.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 7,011 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $191,400.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69. Iron Mountain Inc has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $34.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.26.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $982.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

