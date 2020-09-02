iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Hits New 1-Year High at $278.20

Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $278.20 and last traded at $278.20, with a volume of 22000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $276.12.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.69.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JKE. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.9% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period.

About iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

