John Woock Sells 10,000 Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $434,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,520.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $41.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 0.19. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 10.88 and a quick ratio of 9.91.

Get Axonics Modulation Technologies alerts:

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 155.91% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The business had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 922.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 137.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,552,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,609,000 after buying an additional 1,475,668 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 380.9% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,230,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,220,000 after buying an additional 974,982 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,489,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 159.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 802,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,395,000 after purchasing an additional 493,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 47.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,470,000 after purchasing an additional 388,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

AXNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.