Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $772,925.40. Also, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $2,387,668.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,862.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

NYSE:JCI opened at $41.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.97.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.