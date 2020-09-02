KekCoin Price Reaches $0.0035 (KEK)

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One KekCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KekCoin has traded down 75.7% against the US dollar. KekCoin has a market cap of $37,318.02 and approximately $12.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001025 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00039462 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00007380 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00030480 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00032653 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.71 or 0.01513217 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000400 BTC.

KEK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here. KekCoin’s official website is kekcoin.co. The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KekCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KekCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KekCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

