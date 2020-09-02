Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,920,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 604,855 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.32% of Kennametal worth $55,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Kennametal by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 25,687 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 70,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Kennametal by 332.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 10.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Kennametal by 250.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 43,162 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kennametal alerts:

In other news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $279,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,343.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

KMT opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.99. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $38.73.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $379.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Kennametal’s revenue was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kennametal from $18.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kennametal from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.