KeyCorp Comments on Life Storage Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Life Storage in a research note issued on Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $5.96 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.90. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $147.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.36 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 43.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Life Storage from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Life Storage from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $107.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.57. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $67.31 and a 52-week high of $119.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 10.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Life Storage by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Life Storage by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.