Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 72,182 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 444.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 161.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.61.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 198.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

In related news, Director William A. Smith purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,094.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 244,839,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,025,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 680,233 shares of company stock worth $9,598,573 over the last ninety days. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

