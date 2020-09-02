King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys Shares of 4,455 Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 592.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 25,470 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 95.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 19,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 143.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 548,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,183,000 after buying an additional 323,047 shares during the last quarter.

RPV opened at $51.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.24 and its 200 day moving average is $48.37. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $70.00.

