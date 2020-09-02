King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 230.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 276.3% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 311.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

NYSE:EW opened at $85.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $910,292.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 374,181 shares in the company, valued at $31,839,061.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 21,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $1,779,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 386,877 shares of company stock worth $28,290,503 over the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

