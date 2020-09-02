King Luther Capital Management Corp Invests $230,000 in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in LCI Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 10.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 37.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 93,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CJS Securities lowered shares of LCI Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. CL King raised their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $121.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Sidoti lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on LCI Industries from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Shares of LCII opened at $116.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.09 and a 200 day moving average of $99.79. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $55.29 and a 52-week high of $131.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $525.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.52%.

In other news, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $508,432.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,469 shares in the company, valued at $528,414.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total value of $232,085.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

