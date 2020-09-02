King Luther Capital Management Corp Makes New $208,000 Investment in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,355,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,063,143,000 after buying an additional 1,718,654 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,333,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $342,250,000 after acquiring an additional 94,597 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,392,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,658,000 after acquiring an additional 145,477 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,503,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,332,000 after buying an additional 917,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,662,000 after buying an additional 72,076 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VAR opened at $173.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.40. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $176.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.63, for a total value of $6,716,515.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,969,538.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $69,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,765,567.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,367 shares of company stock worth $8,425,236 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VAR. UBS Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $177.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $177.50 in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.05.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

