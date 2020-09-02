King Luther Capital Management Corp Takes $213,000 Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 783.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.66. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $38.33.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

