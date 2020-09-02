L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.85

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share on Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th.

L3Harris has a dividend payout ratio of 29.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect L3Harris to earn $12.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

LHX opened at $177.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.02. L3Harris has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.84.

In other L3Harris news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

