Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 679,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,566 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $9,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Lantheus by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,500,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,185 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,493,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,063,000 after acquiring an additional 18,341 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 1.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,333,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,018,000 after acquiring an additional 17,082 shares during the last quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lantheus by 39.9% in the first quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 862,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 245,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lantheus by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 743,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 14,324 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $27.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $896.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.72.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Lantheus had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $66.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LNTH shares. CJS Securities upgraded Lantheus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lantheus in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,688,783.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Bolla sold 2,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $34,610.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,387.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,547 shares of company stock valued at $436,892. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

