Lisk Price Hits $1.78 (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Lisk has a market cap of $223.42 million and approximately $15.53 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $1.78 or 0.00015328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Binance, Livecoin and LiteBit.eu. In the last week, Lisk has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00030006 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00030480 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00021947 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00010808 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005799 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 141,561,724 coins and its circulating supply is 125,529,668 coins. Lisk’s official message board is forum.lisk.io. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, YoBit, Coinbe, ChaoEX, Cryptopia, COSS, HitBTC, Huobi, LiteBit.eu, Binance, BitBay, Coindeal, Upbit, Gate.io, Livecoin, Bit-Z, Bittrex, Coinroom, Poloniex, Exrates, Bitbns and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

