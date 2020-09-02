LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.05.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

LYB stock opened at $68.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $98.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.44 and its 200 day moving average is $62.84.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.66%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 10,113.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 57.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 358,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 12.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 50,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

