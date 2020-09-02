Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Shares Up 8%

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) shot up 8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $7.27. 206,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 229,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MGTA shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average is $8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.63.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics Inc will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce Booth acquired 1,250,000 shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGTA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 736.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 163.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 33.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

