Mechanical Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:MKTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mechanical Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:MKTY) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 2,250.0% from the July 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS MKTY opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73. Mechanical Technology has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $1.48.

Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter. Mechanical Technology had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 10.20%.

About Mechanical Technology

Mechanical Technology, Incorporated, through its subsidiary, MTI Instruments, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets precision linear displacement solutions, vibration measurement and system balancing solutions, precision tensile measurement systems, and wafer inspection tools worldwide. It offers electronic gauging instruments for position, displacement, and vibration applications in the industrial manufacturing/production markets, as well as the research, design, and process development market.

