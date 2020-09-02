Michael Robert Kramer Sells 3,350 Shares of Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Stock

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 3,350 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $64,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Robert Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 18th, Michael Robert Kramer sold 6,830 shares of Meta Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $133,321.60.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.91. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $103.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.37 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 11.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.52%.

CASH has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Meta Financial Group in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meta Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $6,342,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $4,818,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 35,176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 181,513 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,127,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $111,372,000 after purchasing an additional 173,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

