Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 28,200 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,672,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,562,000 after buying an additional 282,008 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 517,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 110,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BCS downgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE:MBT opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

