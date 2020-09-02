Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Receives $101.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on MHK shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $119.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

NYSE:MHK opened at $91.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.53. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $56.62 and a twelve month high of $153.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.06.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.40%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $135,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,937.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $1,329,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 246,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,830,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 5.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 43.1% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.