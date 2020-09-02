M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 67.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 298.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in M&T Bank by 11,525.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.63.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $103.56 on Wednesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $85.09 and a 1-year high of $174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.15.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

