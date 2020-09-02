NAGA Hits Market Capitalization of $3.01 Million (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, NAGA has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. NAGA has a market cap of $3.01 million and $2,941.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NAGA token can currently be bought for about $0.0419 or 0.00000361 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, Sistemkoin and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00042744 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00005866 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $677.74 or 0.05836714 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00037059 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00013877 BTC.

About NAGA

NGC is a token. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com.

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

