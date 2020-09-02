Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.94.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Compass Point reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Navient in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

In related news, Director Anna Escobedo Cabral bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,226 shares in the company, valued at $213,431.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John F. Remondi bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $391,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient in the second quarter worth about $56,240,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Navient by 943.8% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,273,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,302 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Navient during the second quarter valued at about $6,644,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Navient by 120.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,574,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after acquiring an additional 860,304 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in Navient during the first quarter valued at about $5,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.75, a current ratio of 11.82 and a quick ratio of 11.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.37. Navient has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.50 million. Navient had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Navient will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. Navient’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

