NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) Shares Gap Up to $0.45

NexJ Systems Inc (TSE:NXJ) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.45, but opened at $0.55. NexJ Systems shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 3,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.62.

Get NexJ Systems alerts:

NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.29 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NexJ Systems Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ)

NexJ Systems Inc provides enterprise customer management solutions for the financial services industry in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a suite of customer relationship management software solutions to insurance, wealth management and private banking, corporate and commercial banking, and capital markets, as well as for sales, trading, and research.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for NexJ Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexJ Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.