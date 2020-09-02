NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of NVR by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in NVR by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $427,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NVR by 25.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 2.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,650.00.

NVR stock opened at $4,186.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,888.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,351.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,043.01 and a 52-week high of $4,318.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $42.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $42.00 by $0.50. NVR had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 33.66%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 219.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,900.00, for a total value of $7,936,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,135 shares in the company, valued at $12,226,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.