Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Receives $7.18 Average PT from Brokerages

Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.18.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Ocean Yield ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. National Bank Financial lowered Ocean Yield ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ocean Yield ASA from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised Ocean Yield ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ocean Yield ASA from $6.70 to $7.55 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of CWXZF opened at $5.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.68. Ocean Yield ASA has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $5.49.

Ocean Yield ASA Company Profile

