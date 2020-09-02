Orex Minerals (CVE:REX) Shares Up 22.7%

Orex Minerals Inc. (CVE:REX) shares shot up 22.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.27. 336,566 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 221% from the average session volume of 104,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 million and a PE ratio of -14.25.

Orex Minerals Company Profile (CVE:REX)

Orex Minerals Inc acquires and explores for mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns interests in the Coneto silver-gold project located in the Mesa Central on the eastern flank of the Sierra Madre Occidental Mountains; Sandra Escobar silver-gold project located to the north of the town of Tepehuanes, Durango; and Jumping Josephine gold project located in the West Kootenay region of Southeastern British Columbia.

