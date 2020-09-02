Origin Sport (ORS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 Million

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $1.00 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport token can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008803 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000503 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io.

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.