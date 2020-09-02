PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 66.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $918,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 12,348 shares during the period. 61.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.21.

PCAR opened at $87.05 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $49.11 and a 1-year high of $91.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 18.63%.

In other news, SVP C Michael Dozier sold 12,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $1,038,293.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,424.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $280,530.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 499 shares in the company, valued at $42,240.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,888 shares of company stock worth $2,300,018. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

