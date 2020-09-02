PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.10.

PAGS has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $629,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 169.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 35,222 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 88.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,661,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,447,000 after buying an additional 1,252,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,121,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,014,000 after buying an additional 52,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 29.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 32,939 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $43.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.30. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $53.35.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.03). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.