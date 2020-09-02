Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Patterson Companies in a report issued on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $29.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average is $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.64.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 11.20%. Patterson Companies’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

