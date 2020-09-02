PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 128.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKI opened at $119.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.91 and a 52-week high of $123.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.87. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $811.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PKI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $519,139.44. Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 23,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $2,755,924.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,215,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,538 shares of company stock worth $4,078,944. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

