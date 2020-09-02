PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 23,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $2,755,924.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,215,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $803,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,538 shares of company stock worth $4,078,944 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $119.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.60. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.91 and a twelve month high of $123.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.87. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $811.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

